Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) Stock Holdings Raised by Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC

Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Franco Nevada makes up approximately 3.7% of Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Franco Nevada were worth $11,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Franco Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in Franco Nevada by 108.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada by 319.1% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Franco Nevada by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franco Nevada during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

FNV stock traded up $4.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $150.66. 1,301,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,074,065. Franco Nevada Corp has a 12-month low of $72.98 and a 12-month high of $152.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.37 and its 200 day moving average is $108.66. The company has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.59.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $240.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.92 million. Franco Nevada had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 19.91%. The business’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts predict that Franco Nevada Corp will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from Franco Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Franco Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 54.95%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FNV. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Franco Nevada from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Franco Nevada in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays cut shares of Franco Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on Franco Nevada from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Franco Nevada from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.75.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

