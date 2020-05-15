Frederick Arnold Purchases 6,500 Shares of Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) Stock

Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) Director Frederick Arnold acquired 6,500 shares of Navient stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.66 per share, for a total transaction of $43,290.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ NAVI traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.68. The company had a trading volume of 70,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,687,536. Navient Corp has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.70, a quick ratio of 10.48 and a current ratio of 10.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.33 and its 200-day moving average is $11.75.

Get Navient alerts:

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.26). Navient had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Navient Corp will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Navient from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Navient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Navient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Navient in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Navient from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAVI. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Navient by 38.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Navient during the first quarter worth $37,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Navient by 190.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Navient by 477.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 4,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Navient during the first quarter worth $74,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.