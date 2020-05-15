Freicoin (FRC) Price Reaches $0.0031 on Major Exchanges

Freicoin (CURRENCY:FRC) traded 14.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 15th. One Freicoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Freicoin has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. Freicoin has a market cap of $175,386.16 and $93.00 worth of Freicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Freicoin alerts:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000300 BTC.

SixEleven (611) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006955 BTC.

I0Coin (I0C) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000300 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LeaCoin (LEA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Machinecoin (MAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Freicoin Coin Profile

Freicoin (FRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 6th, 2017. Freicoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,056,510 coins. Freicoin’s official message board is freicoinalliance.com. The official website for Freicoin is freico.in. Freicoin’s official Twitter account is @Freicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Freicoin

Freicoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Freicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Freicoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Freicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Freicoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Freicoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.