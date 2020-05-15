Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €51.43 ($59.80).

FRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €61.40 ($71.40) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank set a €57.00 ($66.28) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €63.00 ($73.26) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays set a €51.00 ($59.30) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th.

FRA FRE opened at €38.71 ($45.01) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €37.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of €44.22. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a one year low of €60.16 ($69.95) and a one year high of €80.00 ($93.02).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed segments. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products for patients with chronic kidney failure.

