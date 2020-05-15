Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP) CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh Sells 33,000 Shares

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP) CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total value of $718,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,346,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,445,376.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 13th, Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 34,000 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $737,120.00.

Shares of NYSE:FDP traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $22.01. 629,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,500. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.13 and its 200 day moving average is $31.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 0.75. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc has a 1-year low of $20.25 and a 1-year high of $38.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 0.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,037,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,636,000 after purchasing an additional 43,425 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 959,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,553,000 after purchasing an additional 30,472 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 174.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 789,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,811,000 after purchasing an additional 502,206 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 740,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,874,000 after purchasing an additional 27,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 594,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,785,000 after purchasing an additional 24,844 shares during the last quarter. 69.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh produce products, such as bananas, pineapples, melons, tomatoes, grapes, apples, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, citrus, avocados, blueberries, strawberries, and kiwi; various vegetables, including potatoes, onions, bell peppers, cucumbers, whole lettuce, broccoli, cauliflower, and other vegetables; and various other fruits, such as plantains and mangoes.

