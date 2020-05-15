Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP) CEO Sells $737,120.00 in Stock

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP) CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $737,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,346,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,910,732.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 15th, Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 33,000 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total value of $718,740.00.

Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.01. 629,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,500. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 0.75. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc has a one year low of $20.25 and a one year high of $38.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 2.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 174.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 789,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,811,000 after acquiring an additional 502,206 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,502,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 962,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,834,000 after acquiring an additional 294,622 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 519,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,340,000 after acquiring an additional 150,229 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 299.1% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 134,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after acquiring an additional 100,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh produce products, such as bananas, pineapples, melons, tomatoes, grapes, apples, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, citrus, avocados, blueberries, strawberries, and kiwi; various vegetables, including potatoes, onions, bell peppers, cucumbers, whole lettuce, broccoli, cauliflower, and other vegetables; and various other fruits, such as plantains and mangoes.

