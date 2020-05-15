Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP) Stock Position Decreased by Chicago Equity Partners LLC

Chicago Equity Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP) by 48.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,520 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC owned 0.15% of Fresh Del Monte Produce worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FDP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,502,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 962,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,834,000 after purchasing an additional 294,622 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 519,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,340,000 after purchasing an additional 150,229 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 128.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 72,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 87,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 44,771 shares during the last quarter. 69.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, COO Youssef Zakharia sold 1,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total value of $55,653.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,571.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,355 shares of company stock valued at $162,187. Insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.97. 68,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,233. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $38.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.75.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.19). Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 0.97%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh produce products, such as bananas, pineapples, melons, tomatoes, grapes, apples, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, citrus, avocados, blueberries, strawberries, and kiwi; various vegetables, including potatoes, onions, bell peppers, cucumbers, whole lettuce, broccoli, cauliflower, and other vegetables; and various other fruits, such as plantains and mangoes.

