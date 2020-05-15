Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI) Major Shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp Acquires 508,710 Shares

Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI) major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp bought 508,710 shares of Front Yard Residential stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.05 per share, for a total transaction of $3,077,695.50. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Deer Park Road Management Comp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 7th, Deer Park Road Management Comp acquired 100,500 shares of Front Yard Residential stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $688,425.00.

On Thursday, April 30th, Deer Park Road Management Comp acquired 125,000 shares of Front Yard Residential stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,422,500.00.

On Thursday, March 19th, Deer Park Road Management Comp bought 93,575 shares of Front Yard Residential stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.55 per share, with a total value of $800,066.25.

On Tuesday, March 17th, Deer Park Road Management Comp bought 192,374 shares of Front Yard Residential stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,729,442.26.

On Friday, March 13th, Deer Park Road Management Comp purchased 25,000 shares of Front Yard Residential stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.05 per share, with a total value of $301,250.00.

On Monday, March 9th, Deer Park Road Management Comp purchased 21,644 shares of Front Yard Residential stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $265,571.88.

Shares of NYSE RESI traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,752,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,118. Front Yard Residential Corp has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $13.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.55. The company has a market capitalization of $369.51 million, a PE ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 0.66.

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $54.33 million for the quarter. Front Yard Residential had a negative net margin of 27.34% and a negative return on equity of 15.47%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RESI. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Front Yard Residential by 7.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,960,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,709,000 after purchasing an additional 270,400 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in shares of Front Yard Residential during the first quarter worth $35,134,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Front Yard Residential in the first quarter valued at about $21,761,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Front Yard Residential by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,692,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,889,000 after acquiring an additional 12,676 shares during the period. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Front Yard Residential in the first quarter valued at about $13,408,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

RESI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Front Yard Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. JMP Securities downgraded Front Yard Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Front Yard Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Front Yard Residential Company Profile

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities that have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing at reasonable prices.

