FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) Director Richard I. Goldstein Purchases 5,000 Shares

FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) Director Richard I. Goldstein purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.15 per share, with a total value of $15,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of FSK stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $3.19. 2,479,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,820,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.49. FS KKR Capital Corp has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $6.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.26 and its 200 day moving average is $5.20.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). FS KKR Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.16% and a negative net margin of 73.13%. The company had revenue of $179.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the first quarter worth $29,000. 29.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FSK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on FS KKR Capital from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet cut FS KKR Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on FS KKR Capital from $6.25 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered FS KKR Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.34.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

