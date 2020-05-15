FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $157.21 Million

Analysts expect FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) to announce sales of $157.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for FS KKR Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $152.50 million and the highest is $161.68 million. FS KKR Capital reported sales of $199.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will report full-year sales of $655.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $648.62 million to $667.59 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $696.09 million, with estimates ranging from $647.17 million to $734.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow FS KKR Capital.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). FS KKR Capital had a negative net margin of 73.13% and a positive return on equity of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $179.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.00 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FSK shares. ValuEngine cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $6.25 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.34.

Shares of FS KKR Capital stock opened at $3.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.20. FS KKR Capital has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $6.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.81%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 95.00%.

In related news, Director James H. Kropp purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard I. Goldstein purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.52 per share, with a total value of $27,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 57,560 shares of company stock valued at $267,535. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 80,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 61,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.68% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

