Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 455,871 Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 455,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,493,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Monmouth R.E. Inv. as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MNR. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 559,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,734,000 after buying an additional 79,179 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the first quarter valued at about $261,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 137.8% during the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 248,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 144,286 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 37.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 12,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,927,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,572,000 after acquiring an additional 129,402 shares during the last quarter. 67.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monmouth R.E. Inv. alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on MNR. B. Riley lowered their price target on Monmouth R.E. Inv. from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.08.

Shares of MNR opened at $11.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.20, a quick ratio of 12.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.91. Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.42 and a twelve month high of $15.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -22.31 and a beta of 0.79.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.86). Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $41.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

In other Monmouth R.E. Inv. news, Director Samuel A. Landy sold 7,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total value of $89,684.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 242,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,767,280.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Thomas Otto bought 1,922 shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.65 per share, with a total value of $26,235.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,531.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 7,051 shares of company stock valued at $83,140 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Monmouth R.E. Inv. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monmouth R.E. Inv. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.