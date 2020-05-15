Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $4.03 Million Holdings in Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 97.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,542 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.76% of Sleep Number worth $4,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Sleep Number in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in Sleep Number in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter.

Sleep Number stock opened at $29.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.30. Sleep Number Corp has a 12 month low of $15.27 and a 12 month high of $61.00. The company has a market cap of $883.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.22.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.64. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 59.24% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sleep Number Corp will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

SNBR has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Sleep Number from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James cut Sleep Number from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.38.

In other news, SVP Patricia Ann Dirks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $295,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,817. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Joseph Poirier sold 2,786 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total value of $85,753.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,286 shares of company stock valued at $808,253. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

