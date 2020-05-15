Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $5.80 Million Stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 37.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214,829 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 0.39% of Sinclair Broadcast Group worth $5,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 465.4% in the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,848,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,719,000 after buying an additional 1,521,299 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,387,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,316,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,599,000 after buying an additional 1,267,227 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 105.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,884 shares during the period. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 4th quarter valued at $15,960,000. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sinclair Broadcast Group alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Frederick G. Smith purchased 300,000 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $3,282,000.00. 32.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SBGI. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $39.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Sinclair Broadcast Group stock opened at $14.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.21. Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $59.58.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is 26.94%.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.