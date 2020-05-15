Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $7.38 Million Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 414,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,009 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 0.31% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $7,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on LSCC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Dougherty & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.57.

In other news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 7,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $151,145.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,416.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSCC opened at $22.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Lattice Semiconductor Corp has a twelve month low of $11.06 and a twelve month high of $24.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.81, a P/E/G ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.57 and a 200-day moving average of $19.37.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $97.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.29 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Corp will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

