Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $7.91 Million Stake in American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,191,234 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 56,618 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 1.94% of American Axle & Manufact. worth $7,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufact. during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufact. by 19.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 8,092 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in American Axle & Manufact. by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 125,933 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 6,187 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in American Axle & Manufact. by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,560 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 6,047 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. during the first quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXL opened at $5.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.96 and its 200 day moving average is $7.69. American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $13.23. The stock has a market cap of $574.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.95.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.28. American Axle & Manufact. had a negative net margin of 16.69% and a positive return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James A. Mccaslin purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.68 per share, with a total value of $46,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 71,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,322. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Herbert K. Parker purchased 30,000 shares of American Axle & Manufact. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.70 per share, with a total value of $171,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,652.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 46,500 shares of company stock worth $256,865 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AXL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufact. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufact. from $10.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on American Axle & Manufact. from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded American Axle & Manufact. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of American Axle & Manufact. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.38.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

