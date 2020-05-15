Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Makes New $3.72 Million Investment in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE:AQUA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 332,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,724,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 0.28% of Evoqua Water Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 125.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evoqua Water Technologies stock opened at $15.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.89. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp has a 52 week low of $7.09 and a 52 week high of $25.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 2.21.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $351.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AQUA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides a range of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Municipal, and Products. The Industrial segment offers capital systems and related recurring aftermarket services, parts, and consumables, as well as long-term and short-term service contracts, and emergency services for treating industrial process water, utility water, and wastewater.

