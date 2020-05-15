Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Makes New $6.52 Million Investment in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 208,534 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $6,517,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.38% of Merit Medical Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMSI. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 316.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,594 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 11,846 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,899,874 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,870,000 after buying an additional 157,199 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 84,647 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 24,047 shares in the last quarter. BMT Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. BMT Investment Advisors now owns 44,644 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. 97.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.20.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director Franklin J. Miller sold 15,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $571,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,905.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin J. Miller sold 2,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $82,167.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,441.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,969 shares of company stock worth $900,749 over the last quarter. 4.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $38.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.06 and a 200-day moving average of $33.54. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $61.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -486.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.12. Merit Medical Systems had a positive return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $243.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

