Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 10,235 Shares of Box Inc (NYSE:BOX)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 431,806 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,235 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.29% of BOX worth $6,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BOX. Norges Bank bought a new position in BOX during the fourth quarter worth $27,939,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BOX by 9.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,236,992 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $171,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,122 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in BOX by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,383,655 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,338,000 after purchasing an additional 891,460 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,471,188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,687,000 after buying an additional 789,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BOX by 5,646.1% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 661,086 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,093,000 after purchasing an additional 649,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BOX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of BOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BOX from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BOX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.85.

BOX opened at $16.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.34 and a beta of 1.21. Box Inc has a one year low of $8.64 and a one year high of $20.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.28. BOX had a negative net margin of 20.73% and a negative return on equity of 590.16%. The business had revenue of $183.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Box Inc will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jeff Mannie sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 173,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

