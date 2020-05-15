Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 447,190 Shares of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) by 67.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 447,190 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 0.47% of Core-Mark worth $6,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Core-Mark by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,399,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,674,000 after buying an additional 1,054,117 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Core-Mark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,772,000. Advisory Research Inc. raised its holdings in Core-Mark by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,991,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,149,000 after purchasing an additional 631,629 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Core-Mark during the fourth quarter worth $14,666,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Core-Mark by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,256,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,167,000 after buying an additional 217,800 shares in the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CORE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Stephens increased their price objective on Core-Mark from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.40.

CORE opened at $23.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.20. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.93 and a 1-year high of $40.95. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.23.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 0.36%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.40%.

Core-Mark Company Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

