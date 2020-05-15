Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 58,692 Shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc (NYSE:MITT)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc (NYSE:MITT) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,664,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 58,692 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 5.07% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust worth $4,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 107,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the period. 61.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

NYSE MITT opened at $2.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $70.90 million, a PE ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.74 and a 200-day moving average of $11.96. AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $16.70.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 51.14% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $25.44 million during the quarter.

In related news, CIO Thomas Durkin bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.84 per share, with a total value of $108,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 65,166 shares in the company, valued at $706,399.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David N. Roberts purchased 50,000 shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.68 per share, for a total transaction of $534,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 350,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,743,863.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, acquiring, and managing a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities, other real estate-related securities, and financial assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Securities and Loans, and Single-Family Rental Properties.

