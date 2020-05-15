Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Takes $6.64 Million Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 369,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,642,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Halozyme Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,238,000 after acquiring an additional 127,379 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 18.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 15,320 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,510,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,964,000 after acquiring an additional 82,443 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 53,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Kelley acquired 52,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.23 per share, for a total transaction of $748,910.67. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 242,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,450,305.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HALO. ValuEngine raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO opened at $23.78 on Friday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.71 and a twelve month high of $25.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.06 and a 200-day moving average of $18.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -48.28 and a beta of 1.75.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $25.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.96 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 36.86% and a negative return on equity of 33.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

Featured Article: What are CEFs?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO).

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.