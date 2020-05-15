Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fulton Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.42) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. Fulton Financial posted earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 94.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fulton Financial will report full year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to $1.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $1.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fulton Financial.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $215.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.10 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 8.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS.

FULT has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. Fulton Financial has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $19.00.

In related news, Director James R. Moxley III bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.99 per share, with a total value of $87,920.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ernest J. Waters bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.22 per share, with a total value of $26,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,786.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $129,945 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 390,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP grew its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 18,979 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FULT traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.65. 4,082,060 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,227,451. Fulton Financial has a twelve month low of $8.91 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is currently 37.41%.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

Featured Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fulton Financial (FULT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.