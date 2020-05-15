Fundamentun LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Fundamentun LLC increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,966 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 478 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 3.1% of Fundamentun LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 1,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,899,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 1,041 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 42 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Aegis upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. China International Capital upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,538.89.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,690 shares of company stock valued at $41,291,707 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $2,388.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $2,475.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,197.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,948.49. The firm has a market cap of $1,191.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.34.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

