FUTURAX 1-Day Volume Hits $42,320.00 (FTXT)

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One FUTURAX token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX, Fatbtc and Mercatox. Over the last week, FUTURAX has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. FUTURAX has a market cap of $4,398.45 and $42,320.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FUTURAX alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004919 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00047267 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.73 or 0.00348102 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000883 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00009366 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000511 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00012386 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003572 BTC.

About FUTURAX

FUTURAX (FTXT) is a token. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 tokens. The official website for FUTURAX is www.futurax.global. FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FUTURAX Token Trading

FUTURAX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Fatbtc, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUTURAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FUTURAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FUTURAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FUTURAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.