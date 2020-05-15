Future Healthcare of America (OTCMKTS:FUTU) Issues Earnings Results

Future Healthcare of America (OTCMKTS:FUTU) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The health services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.56), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $63.30 million for the quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FUTU traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.07. The stock had a trading volume of 133,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,229. Future Healthcare of America has a fifty-two week low of $8.16 and a fifty-two week high of $14.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.89.

Future Healthcare of America Company Profile

Natur Holdings B.V. produces health food, such as natural juices and snacks. The company is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

