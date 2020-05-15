FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Geodrill Ltd Issued By Beacon Securities (TSE:GEO)

Geodrill Ltd (TSE:GEO) – Beacon Securities reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Geodrill in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 13th. Beacon Securities analyst A. Shaath now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.10.

Get Geodrill alerts:

Shares of GEO stock remained flat at $C$1.35 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 17,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $60.87 million and a P/E ratio of 15.34. Geodrill has a 12-month low of C$0.80 and a 12-month high of C$1.97.

Geodrill (TSE:GEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$22.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$28.86 million.

In other news, insider Sustainable Capital Ltd acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$674,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,531,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,815,295.61.

Geodrill Company Profile

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides exploration and development drilling services to various mining companies with exploration, development, and production operations in West Africa and the African copper belt. The company offers reverse circulation (RC), diamond core, air-core, directional, RC grade control, water bore, and underground drilling services.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Geodrill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geodrill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.