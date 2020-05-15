FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:OPNT)

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OPNT) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now expects that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.44.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine lowered Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 1st.

Shares of OPNT stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $11.54. The company had a trading volume of 10,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,900. The firm has a market cap of $49.14 million, a P/E ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.00 and a current ratio of 7.00. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $18.23.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $4.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 28.61%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 439.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 21.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological treatments for substance use, addictive and eating disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for eating disorders, including bulimia nervosa and binge eating disorders, alcohol use disorders, a long term treatment to prevent relapse for patients with opioid use disorders, cocaine use disorders, and a heroin vaccine.

