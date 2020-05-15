FY2020 Earnings Forecast for TransAlta Co. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:TA)

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) – National Bank Financial boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for TransAlta in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.04. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TA. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. CIBC lifted their price objective on TransAlta from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised TransAlta from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on TransAlta from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th.

TransAlta stock traded down C$0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$7.59. 155,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,082,476. TransAlta has a one year low of C$5.32 and a one year high of C$11.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.68 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.73.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$606.00 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Dawn Lorraine Farrell acquired 254,588 shares of TransAlta stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,029,066.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 254,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,029,066.36. Also, Senior Officer Dawn Elizabeth De Lima acquired 61,478 shares of TransAlta stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$489,979.66. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 84,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$673,162.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.32%.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

