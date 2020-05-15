FY2020 EPS Estimates for Bsr Reit Cut by Desjardins (TSE:HOM)

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) – Equities researchers at Desjardins dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bsr Reit in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 13th. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.92.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bsr Reit in a research report on Thursday, March 12th.

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported C($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C($0.67). The business had revenue of C$37.12 million for the quarter.

