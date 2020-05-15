FY2020 EPS Estimates for Equitable Group Inc. Decreased by Cormark (TSE:EQB)

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) – Equities researchers at Cormark decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for Equitable Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 14th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now forecasts that the company will earn $9.34 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $9.79. Cormark also issued estimates for Equitable Group’s Q1 2021 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.01 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.09 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EQB. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Equitable Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$142.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$130.00 to C$120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$120.00 to C$53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$127.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th.

Shares of TSE:EQB traded up C$0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting C$56.15. 24,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,925. Equitable Group has a one year low of C$44.57 and a one year high of C$121.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$59.83 and its 200-day moving average is C$94.54.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported C$3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.14 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$134.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$131.40 million.

In related news, Senior Officer Joao Da Costa Simoes sold 496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$86.50, for a total value of C$42,904.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$302,577.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Equitable Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.78%.

About Equitable Group

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs), tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes.

