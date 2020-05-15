FY2020 EPS Estimates for European Commercial REIT (CVE:ERE) Lifted by National Bank Financial

European Commercial REIT (CVE:ERE) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of European Commercial REIT in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now expects that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.19. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for European Commercial REIT’s FY2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

