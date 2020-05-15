FY2020 EPS Estimates for PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of PennantPark Investment in a report released on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.64. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PennantPark Investment’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PNNT. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. PennantPark Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNNT traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.30. The company has a market capitalization of $187.06 million, a PE ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.66. PennantPark Investment has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $6.86.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The asset manager reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $27.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.62 million. PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 25.60%.

In other news, insider Arthur H. Penn bought 30,000 shares of PennantPark Investment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.01 per share, with a total value of $60,300.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 193,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,754.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Aviv Efrat bought 29,100 shares of PennantPark Investment stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.58 per share, with a total value of $75,078.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,203 shares in the company, valued at $418,483.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 118,100 shares of company stock valued at $265,078 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 40.57% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Investment Corporation specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

