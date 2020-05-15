FY2020 EPS Estimates for PetIQ Inc Decreased by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:PETQ)

PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of PetIQ in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.40. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for PetIQ’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Get PetIQ alerts:

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.18). PetIQ had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a positive return on equity of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $154.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.80 million.

PETQ has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PetIQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of PetIQ from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of PetIQ from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

NASDAQ PETQ traded up $0.78 on Friday, hitting $24.50. 11,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,525. PetIQ has a 52-week low of $15.83 and a 52-week high of $36.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $672.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.10.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in PetIQ in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in PetIQ in the first quarter worth $40,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in PetIQ in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in PetIQ in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PetIQ by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Will Santana sold 3,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total value of $103,775.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 23.79% of the company’s stock.

About PetIQ

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. It manufactures and distributes veterinarian services and veterinarian-grade pet products, including prescription (Rx) medications, over-the-counter (OTC) flea and tick preventatives, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for PetIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.