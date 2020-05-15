FY2020 EPS Estimates for Superior Gold Inc Increased by Cormark (CVE:SGI)

Superior Gold Inc (CVE:SGI) – Equities researchers at Cormark increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Superior Gold in a report issued on Wednesday, May 13th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.07. Cormark also issued estimates for Superior Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SGI. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Superior Gold from C$0.75 to C$1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Pi Financial set a C$1.00 target price on shares of Superior Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of CVE SGI traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$0.70. The company had a trading volume of 33,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,092. Superior Gold has a twelve month low of C$0.33 and a twelve month high of C$1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.34, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.89 million and a PE ratio of -5.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.61 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.61.

Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$36.90 million for the quarter.

About Superior Gold

Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold Mine that is located approximately 800km north east of Perth, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as 2525908 Ontario Inc and changed its name to Superior Gold Inc December 2016.

