FY2020 EPS Estimates for TransAlta Co. Boosted by National Bank Financial (NYSE:TAC)

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for TransAlta in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.03. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $813.52 million for the quarter. TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a net margin of 3.52%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC raised TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. TheStreet downgraded TransAlta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.75.

TransAlta stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.38. 6,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.14 and a beta of 1.25. TransAlta has a 12-month low of $3.63 and a 12-month high of $8.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of TransAlta during the first quarter worth about $487,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of TransAlta by 2.8% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 304,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 8,243 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of TransAlta by 202.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,796,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,445 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of TransAlta by 13.4% during the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 844,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,365,000 after purchasing an additional 99,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TransAlta by 161.2% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,776,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.63% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is presently -144.44%.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

