FY2020 EPS Estimates for Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd Lowered by Analyst (TSE:WDO)

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd (TSE:WDO) – National Bank Financial reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for Wesdome Gold Mines in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.69. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.01 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Wesdome Gold Mines’ FY2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Get Wesdome Gold Mines alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Laurentian upgraded Wesdome Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Laurentian Bank of Canada upgraded Wesdome Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Eight Capital upped their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$10.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Echelon Wealth Partners lowered Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.56.

WDO stock traded up C$0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching C$12.63. 420,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 918,989. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.61 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.08. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 52-week low of C$4.27 and a 52-week high of C$12.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.44, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion and a PE ratio of 40.93.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$43.22 million during the quarter.

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. explores for, extracts, processes, produces, reclaims, and sells gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.