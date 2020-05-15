FY2021 EPS Estimates for Mimecast Ltd Reduced by Dougherty & Co (NASDAQ:MIME)

Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) – Analysts at Dougherty & Co cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mimecast in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 13th. Dougherty & Co analyst C. Trebnick now expects that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.19. Dougherty & Co has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Mimecast alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on MIME. TheStreet raised Mimecast from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Mimecast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Mimecast from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mimecast in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.78.

NASDAQ:MIME traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.93. 33,421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 920,323. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.08 and a 200 day moving average of $41.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -336.36, a P/E/G ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.27. Mimecast has a twelve month low of $25.14 and a twelve month high of $54.40.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $114.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.39 million. Mimecast had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS.

In other news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 8,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $372,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $1,246,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,521,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,171,274. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,806 shares of company stock worth $4,050,852. 11.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MIME. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Mimecast by 31.0% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Mimecast in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mimecast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. 75.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.