G.Research Weighs in on Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRTK)

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK) – Research analysts at G.Research increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 12th. G.Research analyst K. Kedra now expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn ($2.05) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.10). G.Research also issued estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.14. Paratek Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5,327.73% and a negative net margin of 778.47%. The company had revenue of $7.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 million.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PRTK. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.85.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.27. 174,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,814. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.71. The firm has a market cap of $185.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.52. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $5.89.

In other news, CEO Evan Loh sold 9,595 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $45,576.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 552,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,622,038. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Randall B. Brenner sold 6,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $29,440.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,813 shares in the company, valued at $621,361.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,709 shares of company stock valued at $154,510. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRTK. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $1,071,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 307.0% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,526,310 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,808,000 after buying an additional 1,151,310 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,005 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 82.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 193,457 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 87,258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon biology and tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea.

