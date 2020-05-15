Gabelli Global Small Md Cp Vl Trst (NYSE:GGZ) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Gabelli Global Small Md Cp Vl Trst (NYSE:GGZ) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th.

Shares of GGZ stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.82. The stock had a trading volume of 41,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,118. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.27. Gabelli Global Small Md Cp Vl Trst has a 52-week low of $5.38 and a 52-week high of $12.19.

Get Gabelli Global Small Md Cp Vl Trst alerts:

Gabelli Global Small Md Cp Vl Trst Company Profile

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Gabelli Global Small Md Cp Vl Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gabelli Global Small Md Cp Vl Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.