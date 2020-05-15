Gaia’s (GAIA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 97.67% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gaia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th.

GAIA traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $8.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,265. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $159.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 0.83. Gaia has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $14.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.06 million. Gaia had a negative net margin of 26.78% and a negative return on equity of 21.44%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gaia will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaia in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Gaia by 76.1% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Gaia by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,378 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Gaia by 89.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 7,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Gaia by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 5,823 shares during the last quarter. 50.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gaia

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community that caters underserved subscriber base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. Its subscribers have access to a library of films, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes, transformation related content, and others for digital streaming.

