Galmed Pharmaceuticals’ (GLMD) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

GLMD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Galmed Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.61.

Get Galmed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,762. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.97. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.02 and a quick ratio of 11.02. The stock has a market cap of $105.06 million, a P/E ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 2.53.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.08. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 41,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 3,692 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 15,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voss Capital LLC increased its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 159,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 8,939 shares during the period. 32.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is completed ARREST Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.