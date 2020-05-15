Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ GLMD traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $5.09. 92,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,848. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.02 and a current ratio of 11.02. The firm has a market cap of $105.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 2.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.98.

Get Galmed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.61.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is completed ARREST Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.