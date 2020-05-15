Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Raymond James

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 293.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on GLMD. Craig Hallum began coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.61.

Shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.02, a current ratio of 11.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $105.06 million, a P/E ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 2.53. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $7.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.97.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.08. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 796.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,626 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 132.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 8,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.38% of the company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is completed ARREST Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis.

