GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLPEY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

GLPEY has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS GLPEY traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.07. The company had a trading volume of 66,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,481. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $8.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.08.

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as oil and natural gas integrated operator worldwide. It explores, develops, and produces hydrocarbons in approximately 50 projects with proved, probable, and possible reserves of 755 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company also engages in the refining, retail, and wholesale marketing of oil products; operation of oil products storage and transportation infrastructure; and operation of 1,459 service stations in Portugal, Spain, and Africa.

