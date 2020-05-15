GAMB Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (GMB)

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. In the last week, GAMB has traded down 9.6% against the dollar. One GAMB token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and CoinExchange. GAMB has a total market capitalization of $409,966.32 and approximately $14,243.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00042692 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $328.06 or 0.03489710 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00055194 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002142 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00030960 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004429 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010652 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002055 BTC.

GAMB Profile

GAMB (GMB) is a token. It launched on June 20th, 2018. GAMB's total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,853,249,989 tokens. GAMB's official Twitter account is

and its Facebook page is accessible here. GAMB’s official message board is medium.com/@gambproject. GAMB’s official website is gamb.io.

Buying and Selling GAMB

GAMB can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GAMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

