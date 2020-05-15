Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Buys 4,021 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,159 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares during the quarter. Nike accounts for approximately 2.1% of Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nike by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,976,698 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,527,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,033 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Nike by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,077,288 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,047,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,351 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Nike by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,547,619 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,196,549,000 after purchasing an additional 584,343 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nike by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,884,664 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,112,370,000 after purchasing an additional 775,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Nike by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,559,748 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,576,358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Nike alerts:

In other Nike news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.22 per share, for a total transaction of $210,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,091.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on NKE. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Nike from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.18.

NYSE NKE traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.99. 9,163,619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,947,833. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.75. Nike Inc has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $105.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.81 and a 200-day moving average of $92.43.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. Nike had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 51.49%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.36%.

Nike Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.