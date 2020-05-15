Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.83 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 2.2% of Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 38,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 10,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $13,883,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $2,960,000. 39.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $223.27. 55,652,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,401,195. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.07. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $164.93 and a 52 week high of $237.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

