Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.95 Million Position in AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 608,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 39,400 shares during the period. AXT comprises about 2.3% of Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC owned 1.49% of AXT worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AXTI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of AXT during the 4th quarter worth about $271,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in AXT by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 849,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after buying an additional 184,935 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in AXT by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 19,697 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AXT by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 268,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 15,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AXT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,000. 57.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of AXT from $5.40 to $5.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.55.

AXTI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.02. 184,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,832. AXT Inc has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $5.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.70. The stock has a market cap of $205.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.50 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. AXT had a negative net margin of 2.00% and a negative return on equity of 0.88%. The business had revenue of $20.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.44 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AXT Inc will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging.

