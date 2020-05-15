Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Sells 2,971 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,971 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 2.0% of Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 111,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,455,000 after buying an additional 4,273 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 9,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Cabana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Pacific Edge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC now owns 134,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,142,000 after purchasing an additional 31,470 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHA traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.23. The company had a trading volume of 844,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,639. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.49. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $77.74.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.