GameCredits Hits One Day Trading Volume of $12,981.00 (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. Over the last week, GameCredits has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. GameCredits has a total market capitalization of $3.28 million and $12,981.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GameCredits coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0470 or 0.00000498 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.99 or 0.00455220 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00011555 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000035 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003354 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005320 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000242 BTC.

GameCredits Coin Profile

GameCredits (GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 69,836,100 coins. GameCredits’ official message board is medium.com/gamecredits. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.org.

GameCredits Coin Trading

GameCredits can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

